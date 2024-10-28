NiSource (NI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY24 guidance at $1.70-$1.74 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.03%.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

