Luxfer (LXFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Luxfer has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. On average, analysts expect Luxfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Luxfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $338.84 million, a P/E ratio of -65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Luxfer

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.68%.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $70,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,156.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

