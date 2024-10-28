State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 67,119 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,119 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

