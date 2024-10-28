Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Keppel Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of KPELY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Keppel has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.2243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keppel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KPELY

About Keppel

(Get Free Report)

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.