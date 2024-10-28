ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.88 and last traded at $148.43. 1,369,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,076,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

ARM Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.94. The company has a market cap of $157.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 380.60.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

