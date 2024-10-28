Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Increased by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.9% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 436.6% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 41.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.0% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $496.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,380,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,684,020. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $346.45 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

