Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.32 and last traded at $100.26. Approximately 5,540,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,803,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.42.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

The company has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

