Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 3638405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. HSBC raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura Securities upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 15.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

