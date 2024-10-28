Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Trading Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 178,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 179,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aberdeen International Trading Up 22.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector and renewal energy sectors. It focuses on green energy, agriculture, renewable, natural resource, and natural resource related industries. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

