Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 19639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCB shares. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,337.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,543,736.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,337.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,543,736.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $79,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,116 in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 642.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.



Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

