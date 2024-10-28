Norcros (LON:NXR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 277 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 277 ($3.60), with a volume of 593820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.41).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.
