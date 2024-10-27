O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,474,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,195.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,296. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $895.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,221.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,081.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

