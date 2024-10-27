Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,198,000 after buying an additional 271,073 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $950.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $885.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $797.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.94, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $548.44 and a 52-week high of $979.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

