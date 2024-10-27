Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 1,755.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VGSR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,960. The company has a market capitalization of $415.45 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.0899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

About Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:VGSR Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

