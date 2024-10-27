New World Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New World Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,279,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,626. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

