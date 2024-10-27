KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.7% of SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 24.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of KLA by 76.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 40.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Up 1.0 %
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.07 EPS for the current year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus boosted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.57.
View Our Latest Analysis on KLAC
About KLA
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.