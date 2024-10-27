SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
GWX stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $32.15. 20,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,218. The stock has a market cap of $636.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.
About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
