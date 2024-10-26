GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,803,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McKesson by 34.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $507.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,298. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 price objective (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

