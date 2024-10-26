Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $434,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Global Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 534,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VUG stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,878. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $395.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

