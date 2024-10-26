GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $5.11 on Friday, reaching $70.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,279,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

