Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Stock Price Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.63 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.95 ($0.41). 121,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 423,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.85 ($0.43).

Argentex Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The stock has a market cap of £37.47 million, a P/E ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.66.

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides bespoke currency risk management and payment solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers spot and forward contracts, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities primarily through traditional voice broking and online alternative banking services.

