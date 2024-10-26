Insider Selling: CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CTO Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) CTO Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $16,038.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,133.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Taylor Monnig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $14,094.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $14,539.50.

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 32,697,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,002,354. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 69,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 49,314 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 65.3% during the third quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 103,283 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 27.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

