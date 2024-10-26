Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 50,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 74,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
