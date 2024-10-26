Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 50,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 74,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

