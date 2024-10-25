Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.88. 4,218,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 5,711,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Gevo Trading Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $699.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.22.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,922,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,426.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,518.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $64,910.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,426.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 775,600 shares of company stock valued at $535,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

