Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.69. 10,394,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 25,050,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

See Also

