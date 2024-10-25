Short Interest in BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Decreases By 97.9%

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BZAM Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. BZAM has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
About BZAM
