Short Interest in BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Decreases By 97.9%

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BZAM Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. BZAM has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

