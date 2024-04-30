Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $194.05 on Monday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.77. The company has a market cap of $618.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in Tesla by 50.6% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

