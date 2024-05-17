Ieq Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.3 %

WTW stock opened at $256.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.12.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

