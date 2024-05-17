Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after buying an additional 949,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,988,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $109.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.