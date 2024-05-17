Analysts Offer Predictions for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 3.9 %

BECN stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $2,439,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 662,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,442,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.