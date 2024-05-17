First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,015 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.15% of First Horizon worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after buying an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Horizon by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,750 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,898,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,742,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,459,000 after buying an additional 389,677 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Horizon

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.