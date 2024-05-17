Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

