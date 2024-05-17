Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $399-407 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.27 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.550-4.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.55.

NYSE BOOT opened at $111.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $115.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average is $84.91.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

