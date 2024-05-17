Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.160–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 million-$15.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 million.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 9.8 %
Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.84. Dragonfly Energy has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.45.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 50.04% and a negative return on equity of 104.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
