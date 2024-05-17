Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.160–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 million-$15.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 million.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 9.8 %

Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.84. Dragonfly Energy has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 50.04% and a negative return on equity of 104.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DFLI

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.