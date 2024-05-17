Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.73 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 796,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $41,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 29.3% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,486,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,451,000 after purchasing an additional 563,232 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 441.7% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Down 2.1 %

WDC opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

