Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

