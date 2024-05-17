Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,113,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 91,973 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $163,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after purchasing an additional 870,971 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,486,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,451,000 after buying an additional 563,232 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 92.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 337,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $13,680,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.32.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

