Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 685,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $45,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 0.5 %

MET stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

