Ieq Capital LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

