Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,309 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 296,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,865,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,573,000.

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

