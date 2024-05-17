Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $64,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $182.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.90 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

