Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,669 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,669 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $37,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 350,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after buying an additional 237,770 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,104,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,213,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $79.63.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

