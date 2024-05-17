Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded at BTIG Research

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $175.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DRI. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.19. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16,455.6% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 234.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 94.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

