Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $44,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,983,000 after purchasing an additional 674,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 663,385 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $90,248,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,811,000 after purchasing an additional 496,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 52.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,032,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,606,000 after purchasing an additional 357,212 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

AMETEK stock opened at $167.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.74 and its 200-day moving average is $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

