Ieq Capital LLC Invests $559,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.3406 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

