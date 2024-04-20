First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Shares Up 0.4%

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. 1,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

