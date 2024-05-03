MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $188.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

