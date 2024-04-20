Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AMPH opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $660,860 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

