QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.36.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $180.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $181.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 38.24%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 53.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $586,760,000 after buying an additional 1,842,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

