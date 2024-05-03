PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Cut by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

PPG opened at $132.24 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average of $138.87.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.